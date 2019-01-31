Neeti Mohan on The Kapil Sharma Show: I wanted to join the Indian Army

television

Neeti Mohan will be seen on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend and she shared many of her life's experiences with Kapil. Neeti who is talented singer and has wooed audiences with her mesmerizing voice, reveals on the show that she has aspired to become an Army officer and always wanted to join the Forces.

While talking about her personal interests to Kapil Sharma, she said "I always wanted to join the Indian Army and become an officer. But I guess, I was destined to be in the music industry. I used to be in NCC during my school and college and have earned a C-certificate. I have been a part of the Republic Day Parade and was the band leader a few times which is like a dream for a lot of people. But things changed and now I am here singing songs. But, I sincerely hope that my voice reaches the soldiers guarding our borders and motivates them."

She further added, "During one of my visits, I went to the Officer's Training Academy where I fired an AK- 47 as a part of my NCC training. I got a chance to see the life of Women Officers very closely and the hardships they face. If I think of it, I might not be able to take that, but I salute them for their efforts and courage."

Neeti Mohan is a successful name in the Indian music industry be it Tamil, Telugu or Hindi genres. She has a lot of blockbuster songs to her credit, including Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan. It was a dream come true moment for her when she got the opportunity to sing for stalwarts like AR Rehman & Gulzar and recalls that she was so nervous during the entire recording.

