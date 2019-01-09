Krushna Abhishek clears air about Kapil Sharma taking heavy pay cut

television

Addressing rumours about Kapil Sharma taking a huge pay cut for The Kapil Sharma Show, co-comedian Krushna Abhishek has come out in the open to speak about this news

Kapil Sharma with the Khans.

There were reports that Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and others have slashed their fees for The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Krushna Abhishek has squashed these rumours. According to a report in bollywoodlife.com, Kapil Sharma, who charged Rs. 60-70 lakh per episode has now slashed his fee to Rs 17-20 lakh. Not just him but Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh have also reduced their price, and are receiving Rs 10-12 lakhs per episodes.

Clearing the air around this, Krushna Abhishek told the entertainment portal, "These pay cut rumours are false. We are getting our stipulated amount. We are extremely happy working together. Anyways, money is secondary. No one can beat the fact that The Kapil Sharma Show is the biggest comedy show in the country." He also said that Salman Khan is a very generous producer and cost-cutting was out of the question.

Talking about how the show is being perceived by the audience, a source from the channel said, "Only time will tell if the second season is a success. We are getting enough and more sponsorship for the show till now. The response on social media was also good. The producers are not cutting costs at any levels. The success or failure will be evident after we get the first TRPs."

Kapil Sharma recently tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath and has returned to the small screens after a year. The first episode had the team of Simmba, followed by brothers Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Salim Khan Gives A Lesson To Learn In Film-Making

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates