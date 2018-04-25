Neetu Chandra joins Jackie Shroff's short film 'The Playboy Mr Sawhney'

Neetu Chandra plays a revolutionary writer in The Playboy Mr Sawhney



Neetu Chandra makes her short film debut with The Playboy Mr Sawhney. She plays a revolutionary writer in the love story. Written and directed by debutant director Tariq Siddiqui, the cast includes Jackie Shroff, Arjan Bajwa, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Divya Dutta.

Earlier, Jackie described the project as a short love story. "Coming soon. 'The playboy Mr. Sawhney', a short love story like none other written and directed by the talented Tariq Siddiqui. Tahir Raj Bhasin," Jackie tweeted. Siddiqui says he is honoured to direct Jackie.

Meanwhile, Neetu recently worked with filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar on an ad film. Sarkar, who has films like "Parineeta", "Laaga Chunari Mein Daag", "Mardaani" and "Lafangey Parindey" to his credit, has also directed a number of ad films in the past with few involving Neetu. "This feels like the new start to my career. I had begun shooting with Pradeep dada at the start of my career in ads and I feel like this is the new beginning with him. I look forward to more such experiences in future," Neetu said in a statement. "It is super fun to work with Pradeep dada and especially when you get to gorge on authentic Bengali food on the sets," she added.

