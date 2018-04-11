Neetu Chandra reunites with Pradeep Sarkar after nine years

Neetu Chandra began as a model and featured in several ads, which were directed by Sarkar, before Bollywood beckoned



Neetu Chandra

Neetu Chandra is shooting for a commercial directed by Pradeep Sarkar. She teams up with the veteran after nine years. Neetu began as a model and featured in several ads, which were directed by Sarkar, before Bollywood beckoned. Where there is Pradeep dada, authentic Bengali cuisine follows. On the set, the actor has been tucking into some yummy homecooked food. She can't stop relishing the taste.



Pradeep Sarkar

Pradeep Sarkar's upcoming Bollywood film - Eela has gone on floors. The movie stars Kajol and Ajay Devgn as the lead actors. The director has helmed films like "Mardaani", "Lafangey Parindey" and "Parineeta".

