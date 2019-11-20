Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are inseparable

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were spotted together at the condolence meet for Manish Malhotra's father, Suraj Prakash Malhotra, who passed away on Monday. They twinned in matching outfits and did not leave each other's side throughout the prayer service at a suburban hotel. Ranbir Kapoor's mother is not only close to his son's girlfriend but also protective of her. This was clearly on display and onlookers could not help but notice.

Sharing about her professional commitments, Alia Bhatt is currently busy with Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra. Apart from this trilogy, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Alia will also be a part of Sadak 2 and RRR. Not only this, but Alia is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The actor, in her first collaboration with the filmmaker, will play Gangubai Kothewali, a fierce madam of Kamathipura brothels in the 1960s who had gangsters as clients and was rumoured to be a drug peddler. To stay true to her muse, who hailed from a middle-class Kathiawadi family and was eventually sold off to a Bombay brothel, Alia will be required to pick up Kathiawadi.

Speaking of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director has two projects in the pipeline - Gangubai Kathiawadi and Baiju Bawra. The latter is all set to release on Diwali 2021. The eponymous character was a music maestro and a singer who was known to haunt and charm people with his soothing and enigmatic voice

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates