Neetu Kapoor calls Krishna Raj Kapoor her 'best friend'

Neetu had accompanied her husband Rishi Kapoor to the US for his medical treatment so, she couldn't be here for the funeral, which took place on Monday

Neetu Kapoor

Actress Neetu Kapoor, who couldn't attend the funeral of her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor, says she will always hold a special place in her heart.

"She was such a huge influence in my life. Admired her elegance, wit, generosity and warmth. She will always stay in my heart. No one like her. Best human being, loved her. Best friend," Neetu posted on Instagram on Tuesday while sharing a picture of herself with Krishna.

The two seemed to have had a great bond and often used to travel together for holiday trips.

In July, the actress celebrated her birthday in Paris with her family members which included Krishna, Rishi and her children Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and niece Samara.

Krishna, the widow of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, died on Monday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. She is survived by her sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi, Rajiv Kapoor, and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Kapoor-Jain.

