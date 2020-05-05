Neetu Kapoor thanks Mukesh and Nita Ambani, says, 'You've been our guardian angels'
A few days after Rishi Kapoor's passing, Neetu Kapoor has taken to Instagram to thank the Ambani family for all their love and support during Rishi Kapoor's illness.
Rishi Kapoor, the original chocolate hero of Hindi cinema, passed away on April 30, 2020, leaving behind a massive feeling of loss and sorrow in the heart of every Indian. The veteran actor had fans across the world, and was hugely admired for his acting prowess and his charm.
The Chandni actor had been battling cancer for over two years and was in New York for the better part of a year seeking treatment for it. He and wife, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, returned to India in September 2019, and on April 30, 2020, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai.
Now, a few days after his passing, Neetu Kapoor has taken to Instagram to thank Mukesh and Nita Ambani, who gave the Kapoors their utmost support and love during their difficult time. Sharing a photo of them together, Neetu wrote, "From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai, Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience - what we feel for you can not be measured..."
For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it’s a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family. As we’ve gathered our thoughts over the past few days we’ve also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time. Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible. From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai , Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience - what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest. Sincerely and with utmost gratitude, Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor Family.ðð
The Ambanis and Kapoors are closest of friends, and Neetu Kapoor showed utter strength and affection in expressing her gratitude towards them through this post.
In fact, Neetu Kapoor had shared another post in which she thanked the medical staff at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital who cared for Rishi Kapoor as their own.
As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart..ð @rfhospital
A comment on this post expresses what we think about Neetu Kapoor at this moment: "Gratitude even in grief. You are pure class and grace. And we all are with you, hamesha," wrote an Instagram user.
Neetu Kapoor has proved once again that a spirit of gratitude goes a long way in making friends and keeping them for life!
