Neetu Kapoor thanks Mukesh and Nita Ambani, says, 'You've been our guardian angels'

Rishi Kapoor, the original chocolate hero of Hindi cinema, passed away on April 30, 2020, leaving behind a massive feeling of loss and sorrow in the heart of every Indian. The veteran actor had fans across the world, and was hugely admired for his acting prowess and his charm.

The Chandni actor had been battling cancer for over two years and was in New York for the better part of a year seeking treatment for it. He and wife, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, returned to India in September 2019, and on April 30, 2020, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai.

Now, a few days after his passing, Neetu Kapoor has taken to Instagram to thank Mukesh and Nita Ambani, who gave the Kapoors their utmost support and love during their difficult time. Sharing a photo of them together, Neetu wrote, "From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai, Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience - what we feel for you can not be measured..."

Read the full note here:

The Ambanis and Kapoors are closest of friends, and Neetu Kapoor showed utter strength and affection in expressing her gratitude towards them through this post.

In fact, Neetu Kapoor had shared another post in which she thanked the medical staff at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital who cared for Rishi Kapoor as their own.

A comment on this post expresses what we think about Neetu Kapoor at this moment: "Gratitude even in grief. You are pure class and grace. And we all are with you, hamesha," wrote an Instagram user.

Neetu Kapoor has proved once again that a spirit of gratitude goes a long way in making friends and keeping them for life!

