Mumbai: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi to throw a lavish wedding reception in July

Delighted though they all were, friends of Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia had playfully lamented about the lack of celebration to mid-day a day after the duo tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding in May. It appears, the couple is finally ready to include their close pals in their revelry by throwing a party in the first week of July.

"We are hoping to host a reception in the first week of July. Shaadi toh kar li, but we have to go reverse now," laughs Angad Bedi, admitting he's having a hard time getting his wife to "sit down and plan this" with him. "She needs to give me five days to figure this out. We have seen a few venues and are yet to zero in on one." Given his stint in cricket and cinema, the actor reveals his guest list is fittingly long. And while it's hard to get everyone under one roof, he knows he can't host the reception in the absence of a few special ones.

"I want my close friends to be there. Right now, all of them are busy. [Ashish] Nehra is not in town. From the film industry, I want Mr [Amitabh] Bachchan and Salman [Khan] bhai to be there, and they are both caught up right now," says the actor, adding that wife Neha Dhupia too has a sizeable list of friends she hopes to invite given her long stint in the industry. The celebrations, he says, will follow after they lock in on a house they wish to purchase. Reflecting on his nuptials, that took the country off-guard, Bedi admits "it was sudden". A casual conversation with Dhupia about life kicked things into gear.

"One day, Neha and I were talking about life, and I told her I want to settle down with her. We've known each other for a while. I have been interested in her for a long time. I spoke to her parents. They loved me, especially her mother. We had the idea of having a winter wedding, but my dad [Bishan Singh Bedi] said we should keep it small. Between the cricket and Bollywood industries, we should have a guest list of 2,000 people." Had the ceremony not taken place last month, the couple's commitments would have kept them busy for a year. "Neha is leaving for the US soon, and I am in between three projects. So, it was now or never for us."

