Neha Dhupia: Blessed to have Mehr and Angad by my side during lockdown

Spreading positivity and happiness in these testing times, 10 Minutes of Happiness with Filmfare is back with a new episode. The latest episode is a double delight as it features not one, but two stars – the adorable pair Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The power couple talks about their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, their perfect compatibility, among other things.

Neha revealed how she feels blessed to be spending time with Mehr and Angad in this tough period. She says, "It's just amazing with Mehr in the house. God forbid, I don't know what would have happened if such a situation would have taken place three years back. I'd have been all by myself and going absolutely nuts. But now, of course, Mehr is there. She lights up the house and is the love of our life. When she goes to bed is when we simply drop because we're so exhausted. But we're also so happy… because of her. Spending time with Angad is the litmus test. If you can survive with your partner in a lockdown, then you're meant to be. When Mehr grows up and asks me advice about 'an ideal man', I'd say, someone with whom you can survive the lockdown. You don't need anything else in your life."

Watch the lovely couple reveal more about daughter Mehr, Angad's cooking skills and more… The new episodes of the video series release across the magazine's social media platforms every Sunday and Wednesday at 12 pm.

