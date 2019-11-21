See Photos: Neha Dhupia gives us a glimpse of baby Mehr for the first time

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's little one has already turned one! For the special day, the family of three took a trip to the Golden Temple to seek the blessings of the Lord. Neha took to social media to share a few photos from their trip, and of baby Mehr seeking blessings. Neha captioned the post as, "Guru 'Mehr' Karein ... #satnamwaheguru #darbarsahib #goldentemple"

How adorable does Mehr look in her pretty little dress and the tiny dupatta over her head? Neha, Angad and baby Mehr make for the cutest family, don't they?

Besides visiting the Golden Temple, the trio also visited Angad Bedi's parents' 'dilapidated haveli' Bishan Bedi took to Twitter to share a smiley picture of the family.

MEHR seems to approve of her presence in the dilapidated ‘Haveli’ of her Great GrandParents..Maybe the renovation of the Old Relic is around the corner..!! Thx Fellas for visiting my Birth Place..Guru MEHR Kareh..Love All Always..Hope U all left behind yur Youthful Energies..!! pic.twitter.com/LUUAiL5LxT — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2019

The former cricketer shared another photo of his grandchild with his son Angad.

This one is wholeheartedly appreciated by MEHR..ever so Lovingly...!! GodBless All Always..!! pic.twitter.com/wJ1BasOrfP — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2019

This is the first time after Mehr's birth that we're getting a glimpse of the little girl. And we must say, she's absolutely adorable!

