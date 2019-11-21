MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

See Photos: Neha Dhupia gives us a glimpse of baby Mehr for the first time

Updated: Nov 21, 2019, 14:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

This is the first time after Mehr's birth that we're getting a glimpse of the little girl. And we must say, she's absolutely adorable!

Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Pic/Instagram: nehadhupia
Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Pic/Instagram: nehadhupia

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's little one has already turned one! For the special day, the family of three took a trip to the Golden Temple to seek the blessings of the Lord. Neha took to social media to share a few photos from their trip, and of baby Mehr seeking blessings. Neha captioned the post as, "Guru 'Mehr' Karein ... #satnamwaheguru #darbarsahib #goldentemple"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein ... #satnamwaheguru #darbarsahib #goldentemple ðÂÂÂ

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) onNov 20, 2019 at 4:42am PST

How adorable does Mehr look in her pretty little dress and the tiny dupatta over her head? Neha, Angad and baby Mehr make for the cutest family, don't they?

Besides visiting the Golden Temple, the trio also visited Angad Bedi's parents' 'dilapidated haveli' Bishan Bedi took to Twitter to share a smiley picture of the family.

The former cricketer shared another photo of his grandchild with his son Angad. 

This is the first time after Mehr's birth that we're getting a glimpse of the little girl. And we must say, she's absolutely adorable! 

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

neha dhupiaangad bedibollywood newsEntertainment News

Neha Dhupia flaunts her baby bump in style

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK