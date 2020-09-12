Neha Dhupia happy to be back on set for Roadies; shares her excitement on Instagram

Actress Neha Dhupia is happy to be back on her Roadies journey, and start shooting for the adventure reality show in Mumbai. "Feels… back to set life with all safety cheeks #Roadies Revolution back on the road," she wrote with her recent Instagram Reels.

In the short clip, Neha is seen getting her temperature checked, and undergoing a sanitisation process before entering the set. She is wearing jeans, a shirt, a cap and a mask. Let's take a look at her photos right away!

The 17th season of India’s longest-running adventure reality show kicked off earlier this year in Rishikesh and moved to Himachal before the lockdown put a halt on all outdoor filming activities. However, given the standard operating procedures as issued by the I&B Ministry for TV shooting and production, the impending leg of Roadies Revolution will take place in Mumbai this month.

From social distancing norms to headcount on location to frequent hand washing and sanitization protocols and stay over facilities for contestants and crew, the shoot is in complete compliance with the guidelines and safety protocol as issued by relevant authorities. The contestants travelling for the show have already been following stipulated quarantine procedures and will be stationed at one place from start to end. Also, COVID-19 tests have been done for all parties concerned.

The shooting of MTV Roadies Revolution will take place in Mumbai this month, in compliance with guidelines and safety protocol amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

On the professional front, Dhupia made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Qayamat- City Under Threat and was then seen in films like Julie, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local, Mithya, Phas Gaye Re Obama, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan, and Tumhari Sulu.

