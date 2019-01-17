Neha Dhupia, Mithila Palkar, Lily Singh join Priyanka Chopra's campaign of women empowerment

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra kicks off special campaign of women empowerment for her dating-cum-networking app, ropes in influencers Neha Dhupia, Kubbra Sait, Lily Singh, Mithila Palkar to drive change

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

While the world at large was happy to term it the 'feminist Tinder', Priyanka Chopra Jonas insisted that Bumble - the social networking app backed by her - was essentially another step towards women empowerment. Her argument - it gave the female population the power of choice. Upon its launch in India last month, the actor also unveiled the #EqualNotLoose campaign that championed the cause of gender equality.



Neha Dhupia

Now, in a bid to take the idea further, Chopra has roped in social media influencers Neha Dhupia, Kubbra Sait, Lily Singh, Mithila Palkar and Saloni Chopra to initiate conversations about women empowerment.



Kubbra Sait

A source close to the development reveals, "The idea was to promote equality and challenge gender stereotypes through the promotions. The 'Equal Not Loose' tagline is an attempt to challenge the judgment that often accompanies women's pursuit of independence, and professional and relationship goals. We'll kick off a week-long campaign that will see Neha, Kubbra and others interact with their social media followers to exchange stories and ideas about women empowerment."



Lily Singh

Chopra, who has often batted for women power - be it through her film choices or the female-friendly initiatives in her production house - says the app is a natural extension of her ethos. "Whitney Wolfe Herd [founder] and I share a relentless passion for empowering women. I'm proud to be able to showcase that in our first campaign," says the actor.



Mithila Palkar

Sait, who joins the drive this week, says, "It's a unique campaign that not only draws in the new perspective of women, but also addresses the myth of how if you aren't a certain way, a woman would be considered 'loose'. I'm thrilled that the campaign celebrates individuality."

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 6: Which ex's memories would Shahid Kapoor want to delete - Kareena or Priyanka?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates