Neha Dhupia on anti-sexual harassment: I will be victim's voice if need arises

Neha Dhupia urges women in Bollywood to join anti-sexual harassment #MeToo campaign, offers help



While the leading ladies of Hollywood have raised their voice against sexual abuse and sparked off a global movement, artistes in India continue to shy away from the topic. The fear of getting sidelined in the industry apart, leading actors have also stated that pointing fingers at men in an industry that idolises the hero, is difficult.

However, Neha Dhupia opines that the Hindi film industry's silence has little to do with these elements. "I think, women in the industry feel that staying silent is brave. In my opinion, speaking up against the predator is brave. You will save not only yourself, but also several other women who can fall prey to your predator because you didn't speak up," Dhupia tells mid-day, urging women across industries to take inspiration from the #MeToo campaign.

"If I had to raise my voice, I would. I want to tell every woman that if there is someone going through any of this, and if I need to be her voice, I'm willing to do it. If somebody is scared to talk, they should call me. I would love to help," says the actor. She says they can get in touch with her over social media. "If you're encountering abuse, or someone is forcing themselves on you, you can write to me."

Dhupia says she has ensured that miscreants are thrown out of her show Roadies Xtreme too. "We threw out a male participant who was flashing lights at a woman while she was in her tent. We didn't think twice."

