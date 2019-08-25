Neha Dhupia soaks in the Maldivian sun with husband Angad Bedi, see photos

bollywood

Neha Dhupia is celebrating her birthday week with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi in the Maldives. The actress will turn 39 on August 27, 2019

Neha Dhupia shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Neha Dhupia is soaking the bright sun in the Maldives with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The actress shared a few pictures from her exotic trip on Instagram account, and needless to say, the pictures have instantly gone viral. The actress, who will be celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, is enjoying the birthday week in the Maldives.

After taking a dip in the pool with husband Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia shared photos on her social media account and captioned it: "Casually getting into the weekend and into the ocean... #maldives (sic)"

A user, we assume knows Neha and Angad very well, and shared a sweet comment for the couple. The female user wrote: "Lovely pictures Neha & Angad. You obviously don't know me, but I know you back since your JMC days, and have seen your dad too many times at DSOI. Thoroughly enjoy all your chat shows, No filter and Bff's with Vogue. You guys make a great pair & your lil one is adorable. God bless, have a great holiday!! (sic)" Praising Angad Bedi, a female user said, "He is the type of men most of the girls wants.. He is tall, dark, handsome (sic)"

Before taking off to the Maldives, Neha Dhupia shared a few pictures of herself packing her little one's bag. She wrote that one has to make sure that it is super cute and comfortable.

Speaking about the vacation, Angad will be hosting a birthday dinner for Neha that will comprise of her favourite dishes and a special gift from him.

Speaking about it, Angad had said, "I am looking forward to some downtime with Neha and Mehr. Its Neha's birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to the Maldives for our honeymoon and now this is the first time we are going together with Mehr. The past few months have been very hectic so I'm glad we are taking this trip together. On a personal front these past two years, it's been a golden period for me. Professionally too, Work has been constant and I have never been busier. I cherish our time together even more and make it a point to take these breaks because what else do we work for, if not family."

While Mehr is also with the family, their parents haven't released any of her pictures yet. We are assuming that on the occasion of Neha Dhupia's birthday, she will surprise her followers by releasing Mehr's photo.

