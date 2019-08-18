Neha Dhupia to reveal daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi's face soon

bollywood

Married to Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia has a nine-month-old daughter, Mehr. The couple has not revealed the face of their little one yet and a user was curious to know if she'll ever do that

Neha Dhupia shared this photo of baby Mehr Dhupia on her Instagram account.

Neha Dhupia's Instagram account is filled with pictures of her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The actress' daughter is nine-months-old, and she hasn't yet revealed Mehr's face to the internet world. The doting mother is extremely vocal about being learning-to-be parents, the importance of breastfeeding, and many such important topics.

While Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have often been spotted with their daughter on their outings, the little one's face has never been revealed. They've always shielded their munchkin from the media and public glare. However, on Independence Day, Neha Dhupia wished her followers with a video of Mehr playing with tricolour balloons. The video obviously was shot from the back angle, and a user asked Neha if she would anytime soon show Mehr's face, to which, the Roadies' host assured that she will soon reveal her tot's face.

The user had asked writing, "I always wonder that why do you hide her face???? (sic)" and Neha replied saying, "hahah u ll see her soon (sic)."

On the other hand, there were a few users who schooled the user about the parents' choice and privacy of the child whether to reveal or not reveal their baby's face or photos.

Reality show-contestant, Varun Sood commented on this Instagram post by calling Mehr a "cutiee (sic)." Payal Singhal also commented asking for a play date with Mehr. "Need a play date with her !!! For myself !!! (sic). To which, Neha had replied, "come nowwww!!!! (sic)"

On August 18, Mehr Dhupia completed nine months, and to celebrate the day, Neha shared a beautiful picture of the little one, who was sporting two tiny little ponytails. The caption read: "Fountainhead of Love #9months @mehrdhupiabedi (sic)" The mother has also created an Instagram account of her daughter by the name "MehrDhupiaBedi" which is private. The biography of the account reads: "Sleep-feed-burp-repeat."

View this post on Instagram Fountainhead of Love ðÂÂÂ #9months @mehrdhupiabedi A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) onAug 18, 2019 at 1:56am PDT

Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adjania called Mehr "pudding" while actress Dia Mirza simply wrote, "Mehr". Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married secretly at a Gurudwara in Delhi in May, 2018 and welcomed their first baby Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018.

Earlier, at an event when Neha was asked why she wasn't sharing Mehr's photos or not coming out publicly with her, she defended the move by saying, "Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's photos don't come anywhere. If you don't want your child's picture to come out, they won't."

