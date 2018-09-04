Neha Dhupia starts recording for No Filter Neha season 3

television

The show, No Filter Neha airs on a music streaming service, where has Neha Dhupia make the stars get candid and catty. Though heavily pregnant, she is not slowing down

Pregnant or no pregnant, nothing can stop a lot of Bollywood divas from working! Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan or Neha Dhupia, these actresses have actually set goals for a lot of pregnant women out there!

Yesterday, Neha Dhupia started recording for the third season of her podcast, No Filter Neha. Her first guest was Ayushmann Khurrana. The show, which airs on a music streaming service, has Neha make the stars get candid and catty. Though heavily pregnant, she is not slowing down. The actor-anchor is keen to wrap up the recordings before the bundle of joy arrives.

Apparently, the actress is going to record her podcast till October, until the eighth month of her pregnancy. Neha and Angad will welcome their child in November, and the show is said to air in the next month.

The actress shared her excitement recording with the Andhadhun actor, Ayushmann Khurrana. Neha posted, "And so it begins ... the chats , the laughs and the amazing guests ... the making of #nofilterneha season 3 ... @ayushmannk thank you for being the one to kick start our recordings ... you were so warm and wonderful !" [sic]

