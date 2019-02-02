Neha Dhupia trolled on social media; says fat shaming does not bother her

bollywood

"I don't owe anyone an explanation because fat shaming like this doesn't bother me one bit," said Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia, who has been trolled for her weight, says fat shaming does not bother her even a bit but she does want such trolling to stop not just for celebrities but for everyone.

Neha, who is a new mother added all she wanted was to be fit and energetic for her new-born daughter Mehr, whom she welcomed on November 18 last year.

On Saturday, the former beauty queen and reality TV judge, tweeted a photograph of a magazine cover, with a photograph of herself and a caption reading: "Neha Dhupia shocking weight gain post pregnancy".

To which, the "Tumhari Sulu" actress responded with: "I don't owe anyone an explanation because fat shaming like this doesn't bother me one bit. But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fat shaming needs to stop for everyone not just celebrities.

"As a new mom I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter," she added.

Neha, who is married to actor Angad Bedi, said that she works out everyday. "Sometimes twice a day because for me... fitness is a priority and not 'fitting into' society's standards regarding looks.

"And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments," the 38-year-old added.

Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their hush-hush marriage in May last year. They confirmed her pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.

