Neha Kakkar has a grand celebration as she amasses 40 million followers on Instagram

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has all the reasons to be elated and jubilant as she has crossed a staggering 40 million followers on Instagram. So what did the celebrations look like? There were two of them, and expectedly, two separate Instagram posts.

The first was a video where the singer could be seen cutting a cake that only reflected her happiness over amassing 40 million followers. This is how she described her happiness- "40 MILLION Is This a Dream????? I Must be Blessed!!!!!!!!!!! Can't Thank You Enough..... Each one of You." (sic)

Have a look at the video right here:

There were a lot of comments from Bollywood celebrities. The first one to comment was Yo Yo Honey Singh, who wrote- "Like a queen," (sic) followed by a heart and a smiling emoji. Gauahar Khan wrote- "Totally deserve it ! Bless u." (sic) She accompanied this message with a yellow heart. Maniesh Paul wrote- "Wwoohhooooooo." (sic) Urvashi Dholakia commented in the form of three red hearts and Elli AvrRam wrote- "Neha much love to you cutie!! Xx." (sic)

And the second post was where she was sitting on a throne wearing a tiara and the 40 Million text imbedded in a heart was visible in the background. Have a look at the post right here:

Her brother Tony Kakkar commented on this post by saying, "Synonym of success - Neha Kakkar. Unbelievable, untouchable, unstoppable Nehu." (sic)

Just recently, the singer had bid adieu to social media owning to growing negativity and toxicity. This is what she had written before taking a break from it- "Going back to sleep. Plz wake me up when there’s a better world. The world where there’s Freedom, Love, Respect, Care, Fun, Acceptance, Good People. Not Hatred, Nepotism, Jealousy, Bossy People, Hitlers, Murders, Suicides, Bad People." (sic)

Neha Kakkar has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than eight years and has sung some very successful songs!

