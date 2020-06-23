'Wake me up when there's a better world,' writes Neha Kakkar as she takes a break from social media

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have recently taken a break from social media like Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, and Zaheer Iqbal to distance themselves from the negativity the platform is surrounded and hounded by. The latest celebrity to take a break is singer Neha Kakkar.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote a note that read- "Going back to sleep. Plz wake me up when there’s a better world. The world where there’s Freedom, Love, Respect, Care, Fun, Acceptance, Good People." (sic) Have a look at the story right here:

Kakkar had also taken to her Instagram account to pay her condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput. Sharing a picture of the actor, she wrote- "You will be Born again in that life....." (sic) Here it is:

Recently, she also became the second-most viewed artist on YouTube, leaving behind Selena Gomez and Karol G!

