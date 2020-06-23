Search

'Wake me up when there's a better world,' writes Neha Kakkar as she takes a break from social media

Updated: Jun 23, 2020, 12:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Neha Kakkar, just like Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, and Zaheer Iqbal, has taken a break from social media to distance herself from the negativity and hatred!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Neha Kakkar
A lot of Bollywood celebrities have recently taken a break from social media like Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, and Zaheer Iqbal to distance themselves from the negativity the platform is surrounded and hounded by. The latest celebrity to take a break is singer Neha Kakkar.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote a note that read- "Going back to sleep. Plz wake me up when there’s a better world. The world where there’s Freedom, Love, Respect, Care, Fun, Acceptance, Good People." (sic) Have a look at the story right here:

Neha Kakkar Instagram Story

Kakkar had also taken to her Instagram account to pay her condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput. Sharing a picture of the actor, she wrote- "You will be Born again in that life....." (sic) Here it is:

Recently, she also became the second-most viewed artist on YouTube, leaving behind Selena Gomez and Karol G!

