Breaking News
Mumbai Metro coaches lifted onto Green Line 4 tracks using cranes
Fraudsters use fake WhatsApp marriage invites, traffic challan messages to steal money
Mumbai police bust job racket using victim’s ID for Rs 1.5 crore fraud
Confusion holds up rehab of Chira Bazar locals whose home collapsed last week
Maratha quota activist Jarange threatens Mumbai march from August 27
Sinhagad Fort missing man recovered after dramatic five-day operation
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Archana Puran Singh celebrates her mothers 95th birthday I want her to live for 100 years

Archana Puran Singh celebrates her mother's 95th birthday: 'I want her to live for 100 years'

Updated on: 26 August,2025 12:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Aaryamann shared a vlog showing the heartfelt celebrations, with floral décor, guests, and a cake-cutting ceremony. Archana grew emotional, expressing her wish for her mother to live to 100

Archana Puran Singh celebrates her mother's 95th birthday: 'I want her to live for 100 years'

Archana Puran Singh and her mom

Listen to this article
Archana Puran Singh celebrates her mother's 95th birthday: 'I want her to live for 100 years'
x
00:00

Archana Puran Singh, who frequently makes headlines for her performances on The Great Indian Kapil Show, keeps fans engaged with YouTube vlogs and social media updates. She recently celebrated her mother's 95th birthday with her sons, husband Parmeet Sethi, and other close family members. Son Aaryamann posted a birthday vlog, offering viewers a peak into the festivities.

Archana Puran Singh, who frequently makes headlines for her performances on The Great Indian Kapil Show, keeps fans engaged with YouTube vlogs and social media updates. She recently celebrated her mother's 95th birthday with her sons, husband Parmeet Sethi, and other close family members. Son Aaryamann posted a birthday vlog, offering viewers a peak into the festivities.

Aaryamann and Parmeet began the vlog by expressing their delight about the momentous day and party preparations. Later, Archana showed off the lovely decorations and disclosed that they had gotten multiple bouquets, as her mother adores flowers more than anything.



Archana got emotional celebrating her mom's birthday


The family then greeted guests and stunned Archana's mother with a lavish birthday celebration. Everyone was spotted enjoying the evening together. Yogita, Aaryamann's girlfriend, also attended the party, wishing Archana's mother well and commending Aaryamann for being such a kind partner.

Archana became emotional during the ceremonies, saying, "When my mother turned 80, I wanted her to live at least 85 years. When she reached 90, I yearned for 95. Now I want her to live for at least 100 years. Her words were welcomed with warmth and agreement from the family, who then enjoyed the cake-cutting ritual.

Fans swamped the comment area on YouTube shortly after the vlog was published. Many applauded Archana and Parmeet for always prioritising family over anything else, while others respected the family's strong bond. Several followers also wrote heartfelt thoughts and blessings to Archana's mother, wishing her many more birthdays filled with love.

When Archana Puran Singh's mom took a ferry ride

Earlier, Archana Puran Singh had shared a video with fans sharing how her mother, in her 90s, has been quite active and has been travelling with them through the ferry. She had shared two parts of the video, in one she wrote, "PART 1: My mom. 94... and still going strong. Our parents were doing something right that we don't do nowadays, but looking at ayushmaansethi, it seems I did something right too! Ayush held the hand of 'Nani' in childhood and has not let her till today. For him, his Naani is his. #MOM #94."

While in the video Archana said, "My mother, who is 94 years old, is telling me that she wants to meet her family and grandchildren, so we took her by ferry. She is so excited to meet her grand- and great-grandchildren." She then flips the camera towards her mother and says, "Mummy, at 94, you are climbing onto the ferry."

Archana Puran Singh has worked on both films and daily soap operas. She is well-known for her performances in films such as Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, and Jhankaar Beats, among others. Archana married actor Parmeet Sethi on June 30, 1992. They have two kids, Aryamann and Ayushmaan.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

archana puran singh bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Bollywood actresses Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK