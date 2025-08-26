Aaryamann shared a vlog showing the heartfelt celebrations, with floral décor, guests, and a cake-cutting ceremony. Archana grew emotional, expressing her wish for her mother to live to 100

Archana Puran Singh, who frequently makes headlines for her performances on The Great Indian Kapil Show , keeps fans engaged with YouTube vlogs and social media updates. She recently celebrated her mother's 95th birthday with her sons, husband Parmeet Sethi, and other close family members. Son Aaryamann posted a birthday vlog, offering viewers a peak into the festivities.

Aaryamann and Parmeet began the vlog by expressing their delight about the momentous day and party preparations. Later, Archana showed off the lovely decorations and disclosed that they had gotten multiple bouquets, as her mother adores flowers more than anything.

Archana got emotional celebrating her mom's birthday

The family then greeted guests and stunned Archana's mother with a lavish birthday celebration. Everyone was spotted enjoying the evening together. Yogita, Aaryamann's girlfriend, also attended the party, wishing Archana's mother well and commending Aaryamann for being such a kind partner.

Archana became emotional during the ceremonies, saying, "When my mother turned 80, I wanted her to live at least 85 years. When she reached 90, I yearned for 95. Now I want her to live for at least 100 years. Her words were welcomed with warmth and agreement from the family, who then enjoyed the cake-cutting ritual.

Fans swamped the comment area on YouTube shortly after the vlog was published. Many applauded Archana and Parmeet for always prioritising family over anything else, while others respected the family's strong bond. Several followers also wrote heartfelt thoughts and blessings to Archana's mother, wishing her many more birthdays filled with love.

When Archana Puran Singh's mom took a ferry ride

Earlier, Archana Puran Singh had shared a video with fans sharing how her mother, in her 90s, has been quite active and has been travelling with them through the ferry. She had shared two parts of the video, in one she wrote, "PART 1: My mom. 94... and still going strong. Our parents were doing something right that we don't do nowadays, but looking at ayushmaansethi, it seems I did something right too! Ayush held the hand of 'Nani' in childhood and has not let her till today. For him, his Naani is his. #MOM #94."

While in the video Archana said, "My mother, who is 94 years old, is telling me that she wants to meet her family and grandchildren, so we took her by ferry. She is so excited to meet her grand- and great-grandchildren." She then flips the camera towards her mother and says, "Mummy, at 94, you are climbing onto the ferry."

Archana Puran Singh has worked on both films and daily soap operas. She is well-known for her performances in films such as Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, and Jhankaar Beats, among others. Archana married actor Parmeet Sethi on June 30, 1992. They have two kids, Aryamann and Ayushmaan.