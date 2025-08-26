I feel as if everyone in my life dislikes me and that I just dont matter to them in any significant way. This has been a feeling for a long time now, and I have tested it repeatedly to see if my absence changes anything for them. They just see through me and treat me as an afterthought. I sometimes feel as if I am included only out of pity, as if they cant avoid me because I am in their group. We have been friends since school and I always thought these were the people who would always be in my life, but I am no longer sure. Should I end all these friendships and risk being alone?All relationships in ones life exist because they serve a purpose. For some, it is companionship and support, for others it is to share ones life and make it more meaningful. If you arent getting anything of value by being around these people, being alone is always a sensible idea. Even better, however, is accepting that its possible you just havent found your circle yet. Being friends with people from school sounds like a great idea but ignores the fact that everyone evolves and adulthood changes everything. We outgrow people, ideas, and opinions, and theres nothing wrong with that because its a natural process of change. Accept that these are not the right people for you and, if no one reaches out when youre not around, it will only reinforce the fact that your decision was the right one. Just try being open to meeting new people and making new friends. My boyfriend is sometimes ashamed of me, and he doesnt say this directly, but I sense it. How do I fix this?There are two problems here, one related to mutual respect and the other to communication. Address them both by asking for an explanation and, if he cant offer one, you should reconsider if this is right for you. If you respect someone, you deserve it too. The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com