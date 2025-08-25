Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today August 26 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, August 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 26 August,2025 02:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 26.

Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Making sensible and far-sighted financial decisions builds up a strong portfolio that takes care of long-term expenses. Maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Help a friend passing through a troubled phase in life.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Even though promises are made, you’ve come to the end of admirable patience. Continue on this positive path. Work towards closing a business deal.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from negative thoughts or words.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Patiently explain your point of view even if the person takes time to fully understanding long-term value of this idea. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Investigate more, enquiring further into what the job entails.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Making a choice between two options is quite tricky (consider strengths and positive qualities). Take your time.  
Cosmic tip: Go to a park or spend time in a place that has a lot of greenery.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Take quick action if circumstances evolving need it. Speak frankly about deepest thoughts. A professional lateral move is interesting.
Cosmic tip: Be open to points of view not considered so far.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A slightly chaotic day is because of too much work and too little time to complete it in. Follow advice about lifestyle changes.
Cosmic tip: Move an obstacle to success or go around it.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Be non-confrontational, staying away from subjects that just disturb vibes around. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Reach out to that one person who is always there for you as a support system.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Signing a contract is a formal indication of you agreeing to set down terms and conditions. A change is a catalyst for betterment.
Cosmic tip: Join a club/a group that shares similar hobbies.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Family property disputes end with a solution. This is vindication. Consciously spend only on needs. 
Cosmic tip: Gradually increase distance between a friendship which isn’t working out.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A change of plan works out better than anticipated. Some plan a holiday overseas. Try to have an out-of-court settlement if faced with a legal hurdle. 
Cosmic tip: Make an ethical decision.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Dealing with many commitments make this a busy day. A minor medical issue is taken care of easily.
Cosmic tip: Use diplomacy when calling out someone talking against you to a third person.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Being so overly busy may impact family relationships and friendships; but this time is also crucial to make sure you remain in the race for a promotion. 
Cosmic tip: Be upfront and honest about workload.

