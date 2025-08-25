Horoscope today, August 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 26.

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 26.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Making sensible and far-sighted financial decisions builds up a strong portfolio that takes care of long-term expenses. Maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Help a friend passing through a troubled phase in life.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Even though promises are made, you’ve come to the end of admirable patience. Continue on this positive path. Work towards closing a business deal.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from negative thoughts or words.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Patiently explain your point of view even if the person takes time to fully understanding long-term value of this idea. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Investigate more, enquiring further into what the job entails.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Making a choice between two options is quite tricky (consider strengths and positive qualities). Take your time.

Cosmic tip: Go to a park or spend time in a place that has a lot of greenery.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Take quick action if circumstances evolving need it. Speak frankly about deepest thoughts. A professional lateral move is interesting.

Cosmic tip: Be open to points of view not considered so far.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A slightly chaotic day is because of too much work and too little time to complete it in. Follow advice about lifestyle changes.

Cosmic tip: Move an obstacle to success or go around it.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Be non-confrontational, staying away from subjects that just disturb vibes around. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Reach out to that one person who is always there for you as a support system.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Signing a contract is a formal indication of you agreeing to set down terms and conditions. A change is a catalyst for betterment.

Cosmic tip: Join a club/a group that shares similar hobbies.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Family property disputes end with a solution. This is vindication. Consciously spend only on needs.

Cosmic tip: Gradually increase distance between a friendship which isn’t working out.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A change of plan works out better than anticipated. Some plan a holiday overseas. Try to have an out-of-court settlement if faced with a legal hurdle.

Cosmic tip: Make an ethical decision.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Dealing with many commitments make this a busy day. A minor medical issue is taken care of easily.

Cosmic tip: Use diplomacy when calling out someone talking against you to a third person.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being so overly busy may impact family relationships and friendships; but this time is also crucial to make sure you remain in the race for a promotion.

Cosmic tip: Be upfront and honest about workload.