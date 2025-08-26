Breaking News
'Saiyaara se bhi hit film kar raha hai Yash': Sunita Ahuja claims her son's debut with Rasha Thadani is a hit

Updated on: 26 August,2025 01:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A fan suggested Yashvardhan should have starred in Ahaan Panday’s blockbuster debut Saiyaara, to which Sunita replied that Yash is working on an even better film. She hasn’t seen Saiyaara yet but mentioned Yash watched it twice

'Saiyaara se bhi hit film kar raha hai Yash': Sunita Ahuja claims her son's debut with Rasha Thadani is a hit

Yashvardhan, Sunita Ahuja, Rasha Thadani

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been making headlines recently due to their suspected divorce. Fans were surprised this week to learn that the famous wife filed for divorce in December of last year, citing adultery, abuse, and abandonment. However, the actor's management and daughter Tina Ahuja confirmed that the accusations were untrue. During the buzz surrounding her divorce, Sunita spoke about her son Yashvardhan Ahuja's highly anticipated debut, Ahaan Panday's blockbuster hit Saiyaara, and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani's first Bollywood feature.

Sunita Ahuja reacts to a fan's comment 



Recent, while having a chat with Eat Travel Repeat, Sunita Ahuja reacted to fan comments on social media. One of them read, “Yashvardhan itna handsome hai. Saiyaara mein usse hi hona chahiye tha.” Hearing this, Sunita said, “I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash.” Sunita reacted that she hasn’t had a chance to watch Ahaan Panday’s debut film yet, but Yashvardhan Ahuja has watched it twice. She stated, “Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi hai. Yash ne do baar dekhi hai. Main dekhungi, mujhe dekhna hai. But abhi 14 tareek ko shayad aa raha hai naa Netflix pe (laughs). But good good. Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. And I want ki sab bachhe khoob naam kamaye.”


Sunita on her bond with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani

Sunita went on to share about her bond with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, “Yash ke saath hai uska. I have not met her still, like 'met her' met her. But Raveena ne mujhe phone ki thi, trial mein aane ke liye. Main Jaipur mein thi, Khatu Shyam. Main pooja kar rahi thi. Toh I told her I couldn't come. But maine theatre mein jaake dekhi picture, achhi lagi mujhe. She's a sweet girl. Raveena ka bachpan yaad aata hai.”

While Ahaan Panday became an overnight celebrity with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, Rasha Thadani captured hearts with Azaad. Yashvardhan, on the other hand, is preparing for his Bollywood debut with a remake of filmmaker Sai Rajesh's Telugu feature Baby (2023). It will be interesting to see his pairing with Rasha on screen.

