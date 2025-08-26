Breaking News
Mika Singh mistakenly writes 'om shanti' believing Haiwaan's Priyadarshan is no more; gets trolled

Updated on: 26 August,2025 01:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The post was actually about Hera Pheri 3 being Priyadarshan’s last Bollywood project. Netizens quickly pointed out the blunder with sarcastic replies, reminding Mika that the director is alive

Singer Mika Singh recently became the center of a social media firestorm, not because of his music, but because of a comically incorrect comment. Mika mistaken a post about filmmaker Priyadarshan for an obituary and left the melancholy comment "Om Shanti," which is used to express sorrow and pray for the tranquility of a deceased soul. Unfortunately for Mika, the director in issue is still alive, and netizens quickly noticed the gaffe.

A news channel ran a piece about Hera Pheri 3, which reunited Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. It will be filmmaker Priyadarshan's final Bollywood project. Singer Mika mistaken it for a post about Priyadarshan's death and left "Om Shanti" in the comments.



Netizens troll Mika


The internet couldn't help but notice the comment and began responding to Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singing sarcastically, with one even requesting that the comment be deleted. "Paaji pack seck to nai maar liya na; tussi chasma utaro. (Paaji, do you have a peg? Please take off your spectacles. Another admirer commented, "Paaji abhi shaam hua hai...". "It's only the evening, Paaji." "Why so early today, Paaji?" A third admirer said, "Oh, zinda hain sir!" (Sir, he is still alive!)". A fourth fan said Mika paaji, "You still have time. Remove it."

Mika's cryptic post for Diljit Dosanjh

Mika Singh also made waves recently for a cryptic post about the Diljit Dosanjh-Hania Aamir feud following the international release of Sardaar Ji 3. Given the precarious status of India-Pakistan ties, the film, starring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, has aroused internet controversy.

Mika wrote on his social media handle, “As we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly… Before releasing any content involving artists from across the border, they should think twice — especially when our nation’s dignity is involved.”

Priyadarshan, on the other side, has just finished filming Bhooth Bangla, which stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Wamiqa Gabbi. With Hera Pheri 3 and Haiwaan, starring Akshay and Saif Ali Khan, coming up next, the legendary director intimated that these could be his final movies. "Once I finish these films, I plan to retire. "I'm getting tired," he admitted.

 

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

