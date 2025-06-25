Mika Singh recently posted an Instagram story slamming Diljit Dosanjh for starring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. Mika called him a 'fake singer' and 'irresponsible'

Mika Singh slams Diljit Dosanjh

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently found himself caught up in a controversy for his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. The film features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, which did not go well with many, especially given the strained relations between India and Pakistan. Several people on the internet, as well as film bodies, came forward to slam the actor for starring the actress. And now, musician Mika Singh has hopped onto the bus and called Diljit Dosanjh a "fake singer" and "irresponsible" for collaborating with the Pakistani actress.

Mika Singh calls Diljit Dosanjh a 'fake singer'

Mika Singh took to his Instagram handle to share a long note, slamming Diljit for acting "irresponsibly" by releasing content including an artist "from across the border." He titled the note as 'Desh Pehle (Nation First)', and wrote, "Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn't going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice, especially when our nation's dignity is involved."

Mika Singh further recalled the Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor's film 'Abir Gulaal' and how it was banned in India following the Pahalgam terror attack. The singer said it's "shocking" that despite such instances, some artists do not understand the gravity of the ongoing tensions. He further went on to slam Diljit for his silence amid the ongoing controversy, saying he left his fans "betrayed" and "helpless".

Mika wrote, "There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed, and yet, some still don't seem to get the message. What's more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, has now disappeared, leaving fans betrayed and helpless."

Sardaar Ji 3 film controversy

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film, Sardaar Ji 3, has received a lot of flak from social media, the music fraternity, and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) following its trailer release. FWICE has condemned Diljit and his team for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film and demanded action from the Indian government.

Considering Hania Aamir's controversial views against India, the FWICE called for the revocation of Diljit's passports and a nationwide ban on the film's release in India. The film body also wrote to Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, J.P. Dutta, Nidhi Dutta Producers, JP Films, and director Anurag Singh, expressing their disappointment for casting Diljit Dosanjh in their upcoming film, Border 2.