Neha Kakkar kicks off her wedding celebrations with Rohanpreet Singh; shares haldi pictures

Updated: 24 October, 2020 08:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the pictures shared by Neha on her Instagram handle, the singer looks stunning in a plain yellow sari while Rohanpreet complements her look in a yellow kurta.

Image source: Instagram/@nehakakkar
Image source: Instagram/@nehakakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar has begun her wedding preparations with Rohanpreet Singh and pictures and videos of their ceremonies are taking the internet by storm. On Wednesday, the couple had their Roka ceremony and shared their lovely-dovey pictures on their social media handles. And now, photos from the singer's haldi ceremony have been going crazy viral on social media.

A few days back, the singer had shared pictures and videos of her Roka ceremony. Neha looked gorgeous in her embellished lilac sari while Rohanpreet complemented her in a pale pink sherwani. The couple can also be seen performing on some romantic song. Sharing the video on her Instagram, the singer wrote, "#NehuDaVyah video releases tomorrow. Till then here's a small gift for my NeHearts and #NehuPreet lovers. Here's our roka ceremony clip! I love Rohanpreet Singh and family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr Kakkar... Hehe... I mean Mom-Dad... Thank you for throwing the best event (sic)".

 
 
 
#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! ♥ï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad ðÂÂÂ¥° Thank youu for throwing the best event ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ My Outfit: @laxmishriali Make up & Hair: @ritikavatsmakeupandhair Jewellery: @indiatrend Bangles: @sonisapphire Styled by @ritzsony @styledose1 Rohu’s Outfit: @mayankchawla09 Video: @piyushmehraofficial

Rohanpreet also shared the same video on his Instagram handle. He captioned it, "My Nehu says: #NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow. Till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here's Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family.  Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad. Thank youu for throwing the best event (sic)".

 
 
 
A few days back, Neha had shared a picture featuring them together. Sharing a cute photo, Neha wrote, "You're Mine @rohanpreetsingh *NehuPreet."

 
 
 
You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh ♥ï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #NehuPreet ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ«ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»

As a judge on Indian Idol, Kakkar was part of a wedding hoax with anchor Aditya Narayan on the reality show last year. It all started when Aditya Narayan's father, Udit Narayan spoke about his son marrying Neha. He shared that he would be happy to have a female singer to be a part of his family. Since then, both Kakkar and junior Narayan had been playing pranks on Indian Idol 11, revolving around their wedding and entertaining the audience.

First Published: 24 October, 2020 08:18 IST

