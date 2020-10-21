Nehu Da Vyah: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's song is a sweet wedding track

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's music video, Nehu Da Vyah, is finally out, and it sounds like a sweet wedding track. The song will be the perfect wedding anthem this season. The lead pair, Neha and Rohanpreet, look much in love in the video!

Watch the video of Nehu Da Vyah below:

Sung by Neha Kakkar and fiance Rohanpreet Singh, Nehu Dy Vyah is written and composed by Neha Kakkar, while the music is by Rajat Nagpal.

Neha had recently shared a sneakpeek into the song on Instagram:

Rumours started doing the rounds about Neha and Rohanpreet being a couple after they featured in a music video, Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye, together. A photo featuring them together, too, was shared by Rohanpreet, which soon went viral.

Now, according to the latest news, Neha and Rohanpreet had their Roka ceremony yesterday, and are all set to tie the knot. Here's wishing the couple all the very best for their new song and their life together!

