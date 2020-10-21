Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh dance their hearts out at their Roka ceremony; singer shares video

A lot was being spoken about the relationship between Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh but neither of the two denied or confirmed the same. Although, the Instagram profiles of the duo speak a different story. For quite some time now, they have been sharing lovely-dovey pictures of each other on social media. And now, Neha and Rohanpreet have surprised their fans by sharing a clip from their roka ceremony.

In the video shared by the singer on her Instagram handle, Neha looks stunning in her embellished lilac draped saree while Rohanpreet complemented her in a pale pink sherwani. The couple can also be seen performing some romantic dance. Their love banter is certainly unmissable. Sharing the video on her Instagram, the singer wrote, "#NehuDaVyah video releases tomorrow. Till then here's a small gift for my NeHearts and #NehuPreet lovers. Here's our roka ceremony clip! I love Rohanpreet Singh and family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr Kakkar... Hehe... I mean Mom-Dad... Thank you for throwing the best event (sic)".

Rohanpreet also shared the same video on his Instagram handle. He captioned it, "My Nehu says: #NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow. Till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here's Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad. Thank youu for throwing the best event (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh) onOct 20, 2020 at 2:51am PDT

A few days back, Neha had shared a picture featuring them together. Sharing a cute photo, Neha wrote, "You're Mine @rohanpreetsingh *NehuPreet."

View this post on Instagram You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh ♥ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ #NehuPreet ðÂÂ«ðÂÂ» A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) onOct 8, 2020 at 7:58pm PDT

As a judge on Indian Idol, Kakkar was part of a wedding hoax with anchor Aditya Narayan on the reality show last year. It all started when Aditya Narayan's father, Udit Narayan spoke about his son marrying Neha. He shared that he would be happy to have a female singer to be a part of his family. Since then, both Kakkar and junior Narayan were playing pranks on Indian Idol 11, revolving around their wedding and entertaining the audience.

In 2018, Kakkar had an ugly breakup with actor Himansh Kohli. Speaking about the same, the actor, in an interview earlier, shared, "It wasn't an ugly break-up from my side, but when speculations began, everything became ugly. That was one of the worst phases of my life. Today, things have settled down, but yes, there was a time when the entire world was cursing me on social media. That was when we had just split towards the end of 2018 and she had put up this post online. Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain."

Also Read: Neha Kakkar's Wedding Rumour With Rohanpreet Singh Just Another Publicity Gimmick?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news Also, download the new mid-day Android iOS

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news