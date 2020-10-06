Neha Kakkar's wedding rumour with Rohanpreet Singh just another publicity gimmick?

Rumour is rife that Neha Kakkar is tying the knot with Rohanpreet Singh. Sparks flew after the singers featured in the Aaja chal vyaah karwaiye music video. The popular singer, who is winning over the hearts with her melodious voice all over the world, has not yet confessed or denied the news. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that the news is entirely false. The rumours of their wedding are not true.

The source was quoted saying, "I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she's a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We'd love to have as our Bahu."

Neha Kakkar's friend further added, "No she's not getting married. The Rohanpreet rumour is just as phony as the earlier Aditya Narayan marriage hoax. I don't know why Neha allows herself to be a part of such cheap publicity gimmicks. And more importantly, how and why do the media fall for it repeatedly?"

There is nothing official, so it could be a publicity gimmick. As judge on Indian Idol, Kakkar was part of a wedding hoax with anchor Aditya Narayan on the reality show last year. It all started when Aditya Narayan's father, Udit Narayan spoke about his son marrying Neha. He shared that he would be happy to have a female singer to be a part of his family. Since then, both Kakkar and junior Narayan were playing pranks on Indian Idol 11, revolving around their wedding and entertaining the audience.

In 2018, Kakkar had an ugly breakup with actor Himansh Kohli. Speaking about the same, the actor, in an interview earlier, shared, "It wasn't an ugly break-up from my side, but when speculations began, everything became ugly. That was one of the worst phases of my life. Today, things have settled down, but yes, there was a time when the entire world was cursing me on social media. That was when we had just split towards the end of 2018 and she had put up this post online. Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain."

