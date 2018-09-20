Neha Kakkar weeps on the sets of Indian Idol 10

television

Indian Idol 10 contestant Ankush Bhardwaj's heartfelt rendition of Meri Maa song made everyone emotional including the judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadalani and Anu Malik.

Neha Kakkar weeping on the sets of Indian Idol 10

Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol 10 is saluting the spirit of motherhood with its 'Maa' special episodes for the coming weekend. Famous lyricist Manoj Muntashir graced the stage and was mesmerized with the outstanding performances of the Top 11 contestants. Ankush Bhardwaj's heartfelt rendition of one of the timeless classics 'Meri Maa' song made everyone emotional including the judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadalani and Anu Malik. Neha Kakkar was visible choked and couldn't control the tears from rolling down her cheeks.

Ankush's parents gave him a beautiful surprise by coming on the sets of Indian Idol 10 after which he shared some of his childhood wishes. After performing on such an emotional song, Ankush gifted a Mangalsutra to his mother as she had to keep her mangalsutra on mortgage to buy medicines for Ankush's illness. An emotional Ankush also shared about his childhood days when his parents used to lift him up on their shoulders to cross the road.

After such a soul stirring performance, Neha Kakkar said, "This is such a touching song and the way Ankush sang it was absolutely remarkable. I couldn't stop my tears as I saw Ankush perform. Our Mother is the most important person in our life and Ankush conveyed the emotions beautifully through the song. I'll pray to Mata-Rani for Ankush's good health and a speedy recovery."

