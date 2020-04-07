Neha Pendse: There's lack of trust and not a high regard for men

Bigg Boss fame Neha Pendse is happily married now but there was a time when she was in some failed relationships and the actress has spoken like never before about them and not having a really high regard for men.

A lot of her fans were heartbroken when she got married to Shardul Bayas in Pune on January 5. However, her journey to fulfillment and contentment has not been easy. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she spoke about her broken relationships and how she was never treated the way she deserved to be.

Reflecting upon the same, she said, "I was in a serious relationship with a guy and was also about to tie the knot with him. However, unfortunately, that did not happen. Though it wasn't jinxed, it wasn't meant to be. But, the whole embarrassment that comes with it is too much." She continued, " I'm not a person who keeps jumping in and out of relationship soon. So I don't take failure in relationships in the right way, because I invest a lot of time in it. So, this time, I was like if this is not happening for real, I'm not letting it out because anything can go wrong at any point in time."

Did such toxic experiences change the way she gazed at relationships? "Yes. Had he not been the man, I would have still been a cynical and stupid woman. I have been badly hurt and not been treated so well in my relationships before him. There's an absolute lack of trust and not a high regard for men. But I guess, my man was just there for me."

