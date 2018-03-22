Neha Sharma trolled for flaunting her assets in a plunging neckline dress

Neha Sharma, who is best known for her film Crook with Emraan Hashmi, posted a sultry picture of hers on Instagram. For which, the actress got trolled unabashedly



This is the picture for which Neha Sharma got trolled. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/nehasharmaofficial

Neha Sharma is one actress, who has stayed away from the big screens for quite some time but is quite active on social media with her fans. The gorgeous beauty shared a photo of her dressed in a sleeveless black pantsuit. Little did she know that social media would start educating her about moral policing. She received flaks for posting those sultry pictures.

With minimal make-up, nude lip shade and tresses let loose, Neha Sharma looked breathtakingly beautiful. She looked stunning in the seductive avatar. However, the trolls weren't there to spare her. From blaming her to be this is a publicity stunt to dragging her parents in between for nurturing these qualities in her and endless criticism, the girl was bombarded with all such comments.

Lack of work opportunities is one of the reasons why Neha has switched to posting such photos, said one of the users. "Jb movies nhy milti to yhy sab krna pdta good keep it going better to take off those clothes too," one user wrote, adding: "Once upon a time u were my favorite when I watched crook movie but now u r doing irrational things which is not look good on you like u r starving to get a movie (sic)," read the comment.

Neha was seen in the movie Crook with Emraan Hashmi. The actress has also worked in films like Mubarakan, Tum Bin 2 amongst others. However, she is yet to make a mark in the audiences' hearts.

