Neigbour rapes 13-year-old girl who went to buy grocery in Telangana

After raping the minor girl, the man later dropped the victim to her home and fled from the spot

Representational Picture

On Thursday, the Telangana police arrested a man for allegedly abducting and raping a 13-year-old minor girl. According to the complaint filed by the mother of the victim, the girl had gone to buy some grocery around 8 pm when the man, who lives in the same locality, forcibly took her to his house on a motorcycle and committed the crime.

After raping the minor girl, the man later dropped the victim to her home around 11 pm and fled from the spot. The police have registered a case of rape under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused is absconding is still at large.

In a similar incident, the Uttar Pradesh police nabbed a man for allegedly trying to rape a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. The accused had tried to rape the woman who was sleeping on the terrace of her house.

According to reports, the alleged incident occurred on Monday night in the district's Bhopa village. Following which the woman's husband had registered a complaint alleging that their neighbour Roopesh Kumar tried to rape the woman was sleeping at the terrace. However, he fled when she raised an alarm.

With inputs from PTI

