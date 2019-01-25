Neil Nitin Mukesh daughter Nurvi visits dad on sets of his film Bypass

bollywood

The tot was camera-friendly and posed for unit hands, much to the surprise of Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh and (left) daughter Nurvi

Neil Nitin Mukesh's four-month-old daughter Nurvi dropped in on the set of his production, Bypass Road, to see daddy at work. The tot was camera-friendly and posed for unit hands, much to the surprise of the actor. Looks like she is paparazzi-ready. The film marks the directorial debut of Neil's brother, Naman.

In April, Neil had announced via Instagram that him and wife Rukmini were going to become parents soon, and that they were "very excited" for the next phase in their life. Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and they had a courtship of one month. The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.

Neil will be next seen opposite Adah Sharma in his younger brother Naman's directorial debut Bypass. NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ will jointly produce the thriller drama. Its mahurat shot was inaugurated at Mukesh's 25th Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The film is being shot in Alibaug and Lonavala over a span of 3 months.

Apart from this, Neil has films that are in various stages of pre-production. These include Saaho, Firrkie and Ikaa.

