Neil Nitin Mukesh names daughter Nurvi

bollywood

Neil Nitin Mukesh's wife Rukmini delivered the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Saturday took to Twitter to reveal the name of his daughter. "Rukmini (Neil's wife) and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated," Neil tweeted.

Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of Godð¤ pic.twitter.com/CYu8eQjRdK — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 22, 2018

Rukmini delivered the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. "Both mother and daughter are well by the grace of God," the actor added.

In April, Neil had announced via Instagram that they were going to become parents soon, and that they were "very excited" for the next phase in their life. Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and they had a courtship of one month.

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.

On the work front, Neil will be next seen opposite Adah Sharma in his younger brother Naman's directorial debut. The untitled film is a thriller drama.

NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ will jointly produce the thriller drama. Its mahurat shot was inaugurated at Mukesh's 25th Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The film will now be shot in Alibaug and Lonavala over a span of 3 months.

Apart from this, Neil has films that are in various stages of pre-production. These include Saaho, Firrkie and Ikaa.

Also Read: Neil Nitin Mukesh Blessed With Daughter

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever