Neil Nitin Mukesh starts second schedule of Bypass Road

Neil Nitin Mukesh marks the directorial debut of Neil's younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. It also stars Adah Sharma, Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur

Neil Nitin Mukesh. Pic: Instagram/@neilnitinmukesh

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has started shooting for the second schedule of Bypass Road. Neil on Saturday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of a camera and captioned it: "First day of the second schedule of Bypass Road"

Bypass Road marks the directorial debut of Neil's younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. It also stars Adah Sharma, Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur.

The film is a thriller drama. Neil currently has films that are in various stages of pre-production. These include Saaho, Firrkie and Ikaa. NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ will jointly produce the thriller drama.

Talking about her role, Adah said in a statement: "It's interesting since I'm playing a fashion entrepreneur and I have always maintained how fashion and style is very innate to my persona. I've grown up watching films like 'Me Before You', so I instantly connected with my character that lends an emotional graph to the film.

"Though fashion comes easy to me, it's tough to look glam and still ensure that the audience connects with the character emotionally."

Neil, who is writing and producing the film too, said: "Attempting to produce a thriller drama genre which is quite popular in Hollywood but hasn't been really explored in India, has been quite a daunting task. Our entire casting is quite offbeat because we don't want to embrace a tried and tested formula.

Edited by mid-day online desk with IANS