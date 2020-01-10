Cuteness overload! Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi dancing in front of the mirror will steal your heart

Neil Nitin Mukesh has a darling baby girl and we're in love with her pictures and videos. The Johnny Gaddaar actor took to Instagram to post a cute video of his little girl and the internet broke into a collective smile. Neil's daughter, Nurvi, has the sweetest, most innocent face as she dances her heart out in front of the mirror. And the way she stares into the mirror is just cuteness overload.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Neil wrote, "This was inevitable. Being born into a musical family. she simply loves her DANCIEEEEE. Her head banging was quite literal." He also tagged his wife Rukmini Neil Mukesh in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) onJan 9, 2020 at 12:31am PST

Doesn't the baby look adorable?

In September 2019, when Nurvi turned 1, the actor wished her with an adorable picture on his social media handle. Dressed in a cute pink frock with a toothbrush in hand, the cutie-patootie looked delectable. The excited daddy showed his index finger to point out that Nurvi has turned one year old.

View this post on Instagram My baby is 1 today âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) onSep 19, 2019 at 11:39am PDT

Born on September 20, 2018, Nurvi is the daughter of Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay. The New York actor married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and they had a courtship of one month. Nurvi is the granddaughter of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh and great-granddaughter legendary singer Mukesh.

Neil was last opposite Adah Sharma in his younger brother Naman's directorial debut Bypass Road. The thriller failed to impress the audience and underperformed at the box office. Before this, he was seen as an honest police officer in Saaho. The actor had shared screen space with Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The film was a hit.

