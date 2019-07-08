Nepal denies Tibetan community's request to hold Dalai Lama's birthday celebration

international

Acting on the pressure from the Chinese mission, the Government of Nepal has denied the Tibetan community in the country the permission of holding events to mark the 84th birthday of spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

Requesting anonymity, an official from Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ANI, "The Chinese Mission in Kathmandu had asked us not to issue permits for the celebration. The matter was then forward to the Home Ministry and acting upon that, no permission was granted for Dalai Lama celebration this year."

The 14th Dalai Lama, Lhamo Thondup, who was born on July 6, 1935, is known for his messages of unity and compassion. He has exiled himself in Dharamshala in India ever since the rebellion against the Chinese rule in 1959.

To mark his birthday, Tibetan refugees and people of Tibetan origin had planned to hold several events in the valley through the weekend.

"We acted on the order that came to us from above," Ram Prasad Acharya, Chief District Officer of Kathmandu told ANI on being asked about the reason for not issuing the permit.

The Nepal government in the past has intervened in the events organised by the Tibetans and has taken an increasingly hardline stance in the activities of the community, owing to the pressure from Beijing. The growing influence of China stems from the fact that it is investing heavily in the Himalayan nation under the Belt and Road initiative.

Last month, an American citizen was sent back from Nepal's airport on the orders of the Chinese Mission after the officials misidentified him as a Tibetan Official.

In May, this year, three journalists of Nepal's National News Agency were under put investigation for translating and dispatching news about the discharge of Dalai Lama from Hospital.

