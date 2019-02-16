Netizens curious to know if Priyanka Chopra is pregnant

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's pictures from an event did the rounds of social media, netizens were quick to notice that she was looking a tad different

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra attended designer buddy Michael Kors' show at the New York Fashion Week. As soon as PeeCee's pictures from the event did the rounds of social media, netizens were quick to notice that she was looking a tad different.

There was a prominent stomach bulge. Yesterday, the Internet kept buzzing with speculations. Was it a baby bump as she and singer-actor hubby Nick Jonas love babies? Or was it a case of having had a happy, generous lunch? Or perhaps the skirt's fit is to be blamed? Time will tell.

Co-incidently, earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra, while interacting with the media, revealed that while she has not thought about having a kid with husband Nick Jonas yet, it is something that 'needs to happen' and that she is ready for the responsibility when it comes. PeeCee opened up about their family plans during the premiere of her upcoming film 'Isn't It Romantic' in Los Angeles.

"We both know that that's something that needs to happen, but it's not something I think about very much. We're both very driven, we love our work, we're married to our work, and we're both very supportive of each other's work. So I'm sure it will happen in an organic way," Priyanka was quoted as saying in the 'People' magazine.

Priyanka also mentioned she has been enjoying every single second of her married life and it has been 'magical' so far.

