Priyanka Chopra just wanna have fun with Rebel Wilson!

Priyanka Chopra has praised Rebel Wilson and said that it is amazing to see a woman in Hollywood, star in a movie of her dreams.

Priyanka Chopra and Isn't It Romantic? co-star Rebel Wilson were a riot on the red carpet at the premiere of their Valentine Day release. Chopra has praised Wilson and said that it is amazing to see a woman in Hollywood, star in a movie of her dreams.

PeeCee took to social media where she shared a photograph of herself along with the cast of "Isn't It Romantic" and her husband Nick Jonas and wrote, "Happiness and love all around.bIt's amazing to see a woman in Hollywood make and star in a movie of her dreams. Rebel is an inspiration to so many girls around the world (sic)."

PeeCee seems to be taking a leaf out of Rebel's book.

Isn't It Romantic tells the story of a New York architect Natalie (Wilson) who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design. Priyanka essays the role of a yoga ambassador.

Isn't It Romantic will release on all Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada - where it will open in theatres. The romantic-comedy, also featuring Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine, will premiere on February 28 in India.

