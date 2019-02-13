Priyanka Chopra just wanna have fun with Rebel Wilson!
Priyanka Chopra has praised Rebel Wilson and said that it is amazing to see a woman in Hollywood, star in a movie of her dreams.
Priyanka Chopra and Isn't It Romantic? co-star Rebel Wilson were a riot on the red carpet at the premiere of their Valentine Day release. Chopra has praised Wilson and said that it is amazing to see a woman in Hollywood, star in a movie of her dreams.
PeeCee took to social media where she shared a photograph of herself along with the cast of "Isn't It Romantic" and her husband Nick Jonas and wrote, "Happiness and love all around.bIt's amazing to see a woman in Hollywood make and star in a movie of her dreams. Rebel is an inspiration to so many girls around the world (sic)."
View this post on Instagram
Happiness and love all around. So proud of you @rebelwilson it’s so amazing to see a woman in Hollywood literally make and star in a movie of her dreams. I wish you the best in your first production! You are such a delight and an inspiration to so many girls around the world! I wish #isntitromantic the best! @straussschulson you out did your self! @andybovine You made me laugh even on days nothing was funny...@liamhemsworth You are hysterical in the movie and were missed! But the beautiful @mileycyrus represented you really well...feel better! @brandontakespictures and @bettygilpin you made this so much fun!! The team at New Line and Warner brothers ...Gina, Gia, and Grant, and the crew...thank you for a great time! This is the date night movie you want to see with your loved ones! Get ready for love and laughter! #13thfeb @nickjonas I love you
PeeCee seems to be taking a leaf out of Rebel's book.
Check out some more pictures shared by PC on Instagram:
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on the red carpet at the premiere of Isn't It Romantic? (Pic/Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account)
Priyanka Chopra and the entire cast on the red carpet at the premiere of Isn't It Romantic? (Pic/Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account)
Isn't It Romantic tells the story of a New York architect Natalie (Wilson) who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design. Priyanka essays the role of a yoga ambassador.
Isn't It Romantic will release on all Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada - where it will open in theatres. The romantic-comedy, also featuring Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine, will premiere on February 28 in India.
Also Read: Netizens go crazy over Priyanka-Nick's cosy picture; actress reveals who clicked it
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
The Real Gully Boy Naezy Raps on Mumbai and Bollywood