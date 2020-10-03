Netizens in shock after food website shares recipe of 'Dal Biryani'

In February 2020, a new study revealed that Chicken Biryani was the most searched Indian food globally last year, with an average of 4.56 lakh searches each month. Thus proving that Biryani is one of the most popular dishes Indian cuisine has to offer.

In celebration of Heritage month we've whipped up an easy-to-make, scrumptious biryani that'll have you coming back for seconds >> https://t.co/5oIFxD8P7H pic.twitter.com/bFA95EhXYE — food24.com (@food24) September 30, 2020

However, Biryani is also one of the dishes that Indians all across the globe can't stand it being tampered with. This is why a video showing an unusual recipe for this dish left netizens furious. In a video that has gone viral for all sorts of wrong reasons, shows the recipe which was shared by a South Africa based website called food24.com.

In the 1-minute 12-seconds video clip, the dish is seen being prepared using lentils or dal along with chopped up veggies and chicken. The outlandish version of the recipe irked many users who took it upon themselves to share tips with the website in order to make the perfect biryani.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 75,000 views and tons of comments. Here's how people reacted to 'Dal Biryani':

Stop playing with our emotions. This isn't biryani! ðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­ — Hania (@han3yy) October 1, 2020

I think you need to delete this or call it something else. This is not a biryani pic.twitter.com/1DCYtN46MB — Leila (@LeilaBadsha) October 1, 2020

I think they're just wrong at naming ut biryani because its not Biryani. No one adds lentils and these much veggies in biryani. Its a different recipe for something else but not biryani at all. — Faiza Khan (@faizakhan_) September 30, 2020

After facing flak from Twitterati, the website issued an apology and said that they would remove the video as well. "We would like to make a #BiryaniTogether -- to all recipe developers and chefs who would like to work with us on a traditional recipe, please make contact with us and let’s do it together," they tweeted.

We’ve heard you. We got it wrong, and we’re sorry.



We will remove the video and would like to make a #BiryaniTogether -- to all recipe developers and chefs who would like to work with us on a traditional recipe, please make contact with us and let’s do it #together. — food24.com (@food24) October 1, 2020

After issuing an apology, the website also changed the name of the dish to 'Spicy chicken and rice casserole' and as promised deleted the clip from all their online platforms except Twitter. While people happily accepted the apology, they took to the comments section to share some tips to make the perfect biryani.

Well done, for saying "We’ve heard you. We got it wrong, and we’re sorry. " you got my respect. Now I have noted you as a reliable source for food. — Oz (@Oz_Nyr) October 1, 2020

Thanks for recognising and responding to our comments. There are many many different recipes for authentic biryani and I’m looking forward to seeing them all! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ — Aisha Ali-Khan (@aak1880) October 1, 2020

yo my sister makes amazinggg biryani.. would you like to work with her recipe? — want to be strangledðÂÂÂ (@Zee_e_) October 1, 2020

Dear ‘chefs’ behind Food24. In post celebration of Heritage month, we’re whipping up a proper Brown People Biryani. You gotta start with chicken. Nice chunky quarters, marinated in Amaasi, ginger garlic masala, ground coriander, ground cumin, tumeric, a nice glug of lemon juice pic.twitter.com/hdGkLBEatX — Afrocentric Muslimah (@AfrocentricM) October 2, 2020

What do you think of this biryani incident?

