Netizens in shock after food website shares recipe of 'Dal Biryani'

Updated: 04 October, 2020 11:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

After issuing an apology, the website also changed the name of the dish to 'Spicy chicken and rice casserole' and as promised deleted the clip from all their online platforms except Twitter

A screengrab of the video
In February 2020, a new study revealed that Chicken Biryani was the most searched Indian food globally last year, with an average of 4.56 lakh searches each month. Thus proving that Biryani is one of the most popular dishes Indian cuisine has to offer.

However, Biryani is also one of the dishes that Indians all across the globe can't stand it being tampered with. This is why a video showing an unusual recipe for this dish left netizens furious. In a video that has gone viral for all sorts of wrong reasons, shows the recipe which was shared by a South Africa based website called food24.com.

In the 1-minute 12-seconds video clip, the dish is seen being prepared using lentils or dal along with chopped up veggies and chicken. The outlandish version of the recipe irked many users who took it upon themselves to share tips with the website in order to make the perfect biryani.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 75,000 views and tons of comments. Here's how people reacted to 'Dal Biryani':

After facing flak from Twitterati, the website issued an apology and said that they would remove the video as well. "We would like to make a #BiryaniTogether -- to all recipe developers and chefs who would like to work with us on a traditional recipe, please make contact with us and let’s do it together," they tweeted.

After issuing an apology, the website also changed the name of the dish to 'Spicy chicken and rice casserole' and as promised deleted the clip from all their online platforms except Twitter. While people happily accepted the apology, they took to the comments section to share some tips to make the perfect biryani.

What do you think of this biryani incident?

First Published: 03 October, 2020 10:31 IST

