Netizens laud the 102 Not Out trailer

While Amitabh Bachchan plays a 102-year-old, Rishi Kapoor plays his 75-year-old son in the film



Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out released yesterday. The light-hearted scenes and quirkiness that Big B and Kapoor bring to their respective characters got the netizens lauding the trailer. While Bachchan plays a 102-year-old, Kapoor plays his 75-year-old son in the film.

Billed as the most unusual father-son story, 102 Not Out is based on playwright Saumya Joshi's popular Gujarati play of the same name. "When we narrated the idea to both of them, they said okay to the script within 10 minutes. Once they knew the essence is so good, beautiful and playful, also with a lot of depth and emotions, they liked it all," director Umesh Shukla told PTI.

Also read: 102 Not Out Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor's chemistry will leave you spellbound

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates