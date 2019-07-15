Netizens praise ISRO for detecting technical glitch in Chandrayaan-2 before take off
ISRO called off the launch of Chandrayaan-2 due to technical glitch, alertness gets backed by people on social media
New Delhi: With India postponing the Chandrayaan-2 launch owing to technical snag in the 'Bahubali' rocket about an hour before it was to take off on Monday morning, people on social media said it is better late than never.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) called off the launch of Chandrayaan-2 that would send an orbiter, lander and rover to explore the Moon's South Pole, saying a technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system and a revised launch date would be announced later.
"Happy that the snag was recognised well in time... It can all be fixed on Earth... Post Lift Off... it's not possible... Hopefully the revised launched date will be soon... Awaiting," tweeted on user.
"Safety and Precaution before a mishap is important," tweeted another.
The Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission is aimed to make India the fourth nation in the world to land and ride on the lunar surface. The other three nations that had achieved this feat are Russia, the US and China.
"It seems space enthusiasts may have to hold on to their excitement for weeks, if not months, till @isro is able to fix the technical glitch and is ready with the next launch window," said one user.
"So what? Tiger always takes 2 steps back before leaping towards prey successfully... We wait for you!! Good luck!!! Make us proud again and again..." posted a user.
Chandrayaan-2 will attempt to soft land the lander, Vikram, and rover, Pragyan, in a high plain between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N, at a latitude of about 70 degree south.
The 3.8 tonne complex mission will have an orbiter with 8 scientific experiments, a lander with three experiments, a rover with two experiments and one passive experiment from the US space agency NASA.
"That's the main reason for the success of @isro because they count, calculate and observe every minute of their mission. So that mission can complete in one attempt. Many congratulations for detecting the defect during #Chandrayaan2 which say many things in itself," posted another user on Twitter.
