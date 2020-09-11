Netizens question Amitabh Bachchan's silence once again

Amitabh Bachchan is facing criticism for keeping mum on the ongoing issues concerning B-Town folk. On Thursday, netizens started trending #AmitabhBachchan as they wondered why Big B is keeping quiet.

A section of netizens referred to him as "Manmohan Singh of Bollywood." One user wrote, "Instead of making #KaranJohar trend, one should focus on #AmitabhBachchan. Why is he silent every time one expects him to speak?"

Netizens had, a few months ago, also questioned Big B's silence over the rising fuel prices. State housing minister Jitendra Awhad had asked the veteran superstar if he checks the petrol bills. In 2012, Big B had posted that Mumbaikars can now afford only a few litres and that, too, to burn their cars. Awhad added, "It's time to speak up... hope you're not biased. Should Mumbaikars drive their cars or burn them now (sic)?"

On the work front, Big B is currently busy shooting for the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, after recovering from coronavirus. He took to Instagram and Twitter to share photos from the KBC 12 set.

T 3652 - 20 à¤¸à¤¾à¤² ; à¥§à¥¨ à¤µà¤¾à¤ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤µ ; KBC : à¤à¥à¤¨ à¤¬à¤¨à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ , à¤à¤°à¤®à¥à¤­ ! pic.twitter.com/0UQXc7ewS5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 7, 2020

In the photos, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen wearing his signature formalsas he takes back charge as the host of the hit TV quiz show.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Is Back At Work, And These Pictures Proves He Is Is Loving It

