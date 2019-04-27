Netizens think Vidyut Jammwal-Nikolaj Coster-Waldau are doppelgangers!

bollywood

Seeing Vidyut Jammwal and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's images, netizens have been referring to the actors as brothers from other mothers

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Vidyut Jammwal

Fans have found an uncanny resemblance between Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister in the television show, Game Of Thrones, and Vidyut Jammwal. Seeing their images, they have been referring to the actors as brothers from other mothers. Is there anything similar beyond the sharp jawline?

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal has been roped in for romantic action thriller Khuda Hafiz, which will be helmed by Faruk Kabir. The Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak's film is based on true incidents. It will be shot in Morocco and Kerala. The casting of the female lead is underway.

Scheduled to release in early 2020, the shooting for the project will start in July this year. The makers have also got on board global experts to choreograph the action sequences, said a statement.

Vidyut is excited about "doing the film based on a real life love story in a very contemporary setting".

"With incidents based on actual events, this could be one of the biggest and most memorable action thrillers of our time. I am very proud to be part of such a great team to tell a truly gripping tale," the actor said.

To this, Pathak, known for backing films like the "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" franchise, "Drishyam" and "Raid", added: "The romantic action thriller genre is always exciting and when a script in that genre is based on true events and has a solid emotional core you have all the elements in place, and with Faruk's vision and Vidyut doing what he does best, we are really excited about this one."

A Panorama Studios Production, it will be produced by Kumar Mangat and Abhishek, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

Also View: Who is the real celeb? Bollywood doppelgangers, see it to believe it

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates