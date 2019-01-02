'Never thought Vidarbha will beat Mumbai convincingly: Anil Deshpande

cricket

Deshpande felt Mumbai's strategy was the key reason for their failure. "Mumbai played this game with zero-strategy

Anil Deshpande

Former Vidarbha captain and ex-national selector Anil Deshpande, who played most of his cricket in Mumbai, never thought that his Ranji Trophy team could beat the domestic stalwarts so easily.

"Though I was confident of Vidarbha beating Mumbai, I never thought Vidarbha could beat Mumbai by such a huge margin (innings and 145 runs) and convincingly," said Deshpande, who played 62 first-class games from 1970 to 1983.

Deshpande felt Mumbai's strategy was the key reason for their failure. "Mumbai played this game with zero-strategy. Can you imagine employing six bowlers before the opponents scored 100 on the opening day? On the opponents' side, you have a man (Vidarbha coach Chandrakant Pandit), who is a fantastic strategist. Mumbai's approach was so casual," said Deshpande who played for Bank of India and Jolly Cricketers in Mumbai.

