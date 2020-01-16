New footage showing Iranian missiles hitting Ukraine plane surfaces

Washington: New video footage has emerged showing two Iranian missiles tearing through the night sky and hitting a Ukrainian passenger plane, sending the aircraft down in flames and killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

The projectiles were fired 30 seconds apart and explain why the plane's transponder was not working as it hurtled to the ground - it was disabled by the first strike, before being hit by a second, said the New York Times, which published the verified security camera footage.

The blurry film, shot from a rooftop in a village four miles from an Iranian military site, shows the Kyiv-bound plane on fire and circling back to Tehran's airport, the Times said. Minutes later, the aircraft exploded and crashed.

Prez calls for 'Unity'

President Hassan Rouhani appealed for "unity" on Wednesday and flagged the need for radical changes to the way Iran is run, after a wave of angry protests over the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner.

He also said Iranians wanted 'diversity' as he urged the electoral authorities to refrain from disqualifying would-be candidates for a February 21 general election.

2

No. of missiles fired at the Ukrainian airliner

'Hand over downed jet's black boxes'

Ukraine has asked Iran to hand over the black box flight recorders of the crashed Ukrainian plane, prosecutors said. The Office of the General Prosecutor said it will take 'all measures' to properly decode the black boxes and "preserve evidence in the investigation of the accident".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever