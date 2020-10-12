New release dates for Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's '83?

Ever since the lockdown has happened due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the schedule of the Hindi films' release dates has gone for a toss. The first film that had to bear the brunt of it was Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. It was slated to release on March 25 on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

The next film in line was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's '83, which was slated to release on April 10. A report by Mumbai Mirror now states that Sooryavanshi, which also stars Katrina Kaif and is directed by Rohit Shetty, won't arrive in cinemas this year. As far as '83 is concerned, it's likely to come out on Christmas.

The CEO of Reliance Entertainment, Shibasish Sarkar, stated, "We definitely don't want to change the date of '83 for Sooryavanshi. The sports drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March."

Apart from Sooryavanshi, Kumar has films like Laxmmi Bomb, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Bellbottom, and Raksha Bandhan coming up. Singh, on the other hand, will be seen in films like Takht, Jayesbhai Jordaar, and is also touted to collaborate with Zoya Akhtar for a gangster drama with Katrina Kaif.

