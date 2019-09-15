New storm to hit Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

A new storm carrying heavy rain and strong winds is threatening the Bahamas just two weeks after Hurricane Dorian tore through part of the islands. Tropical Depression Nine strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto on Friday night.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, it is currently moving northwest towards Great Abaco island, one of the islands worst hit by Dorian.

Humberto is due to cause strong winds and heavy rains on the islands, with some areas potentially seeing 15 cm of rain and wind speeds of 45 km/h, the US media reported.

Officials warned that flooding from the fresh storm could hamper their rescue and relief efforts. Carl Smith, from the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema), told reporters the storm could hinder the ongoing search for missing people.

