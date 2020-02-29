New twist to Mr India controversy

There appears to be no respite from the controversy plaguing the reboot of the Sridevi and Anil Kapoor starrer Mr India (1987). Now, Javed Akhtar, who co-wrote the film with Salim Khan, has said the movie was not director Shekhar Kapur's idea. The veteran writer-lyricist's comments came in response to a tweet by Kapur. "If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director's successful work, does the director have no creative rights over what he/she created? (sic)," wondered the filmmaker.

The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me.



The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created? — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 27, 2020

Akhtar replied, "It wasn't you idea, Shekhar saheb. The story, situations, scenes, characters, dialogue, lyrics and the title — none of these were yours. I gave it all to you. You executed it well but how can your claim on the film be more than mine? It wasn't your idea. It wasn't your dream (sic).

Shekhar saheb the story the situations the scenes the characters the dialogue the lyrics even the title none of these were yours .I gave it all to you . Yes you execute it very well but how can your claim on the film be more than mine . It wasn’t you idea . It wasn’t your dream — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2020

Ever since Ali Abbas Zafar's announcement of remaking Mr India, there has been a backlash. Sonam K Ahuja said that her dad was kept in the dark about the remake.

Not only this, in an interview with mid-day, Shekhar Kapur clarified, "[When I questioned him], he said nothing is set in stone. Anil was equally disturbed that he didn't know about it," he says, adding that Boney did not inform him about the alleged transfer of rights. Charting his next course of action, Kapur says, "It's time to have a serious legal discussion here to reinterpret the copyright act so that it accords authorship of a film to the principal director. This is not directed at Boney, or the current director, or Zee Studios. It is directed at the act itself."

